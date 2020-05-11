Deepika Padukone Reveals The Series She Is Currently Binge Watching At Home

Since the central government imposed the lockdown, celebrities in India have taken social media as a medium to bridge the distance between them and their fans. And among the many celebrities, Deepika Padukone has also been one of the avid social media users during the lockdown. She goes on to share glimpses of how she’s spending her time at home. Deepika Padukone recently revealed what she’s currently watching to pass her time during the lockdown.

Deepika Padukone revealed that she is currently watching a Netflix series titled, Hollywood. The actor shared a promo image of the movie, where one can see a few men working on the Hollywood sign. Along with the image the actor also shared an emoji that read, ‘currently watching.’ Check out the post below.

About Hollywood

Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy created the series Hollywood. The Netflix original series revolves around post-World War II where a group of aspiring filmmakers and actors will do nearly anything to make their Hollywood dreams come true. The series also stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jake Picking and many more in pivotal roles. The series has already been receiving positive responses from fans and movie critics. Watch the trailer here.

Also read | Deepika Padukone's BFFs In Bollywood Will Give You Friendship Goals

Earlier to her recent post, Deepika Padukone also gave fans movie ideas that they could add to their watch list. She went on to share two movie posters telling fans, “Watch it now.” The two films that the actor had suggested were Phantom Thread and Her. Deepika Padukone must have liked watching the two films hence she suggested it with her fans too. Check out her suggestion post below. heck out her suggestion post below.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Gets Emotional With Irrfan Khan's Memories, Recalls Tennis Session, Watch

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. The film was loved by fans and movie buffs but did not seem to make a mark at the box office. The actor will next be seen in multiple films, including the Shakun Batra’s untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. As per reports, the film was about to begin shooting but had to put it halt due to the lockdown. The film is expected for a February 2021 release but might have to get pushed for a further date.

Also read | 14-year-old Baker Treats Deepika Padukone With The 'most Comforting' Cake; See Picture

Also read | Deepika Padukone Shares A Picture Of Her Piano Along With A Sweet Note; Check Out The Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.