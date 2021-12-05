Deepika Padukone's Pic With Vijay Varma At Airport Gets Ranveer's Attention; Drops Comment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often indulge in goofy comment appreciation sessions on social media and this time was no different. The Khalibali actor never fails to appreciate his better half in all her Instagram posts and this time, Deepika's photo with actor Vijay Varma caught his attention and he dropped a sweet comment.

Vijay Varma recently bumped into Deepika Padukone at the airport and took a quick selfie. In the photos, Deepika can be seen dressed in a purple pantsuit on a white top, while Vijay Varma sported a maroon checked shirt. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Look who I bumped into at the airport today." Referring to Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma added, "Da best. Baba is missed." Ranveer Singh was quick enough to shower love on both Vijay Varma and Deepika. In the comment section and wrote, "A Beauty and a Cutie."

Vijay Varma and Ranveer Singh worked together in the 2019 film Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh played the lead role of a boy named Murad, who tries to convey his views on social issues and life in Dharavi through rapping. Vijay Varma played a supporting role of a garage owner, who helps Murad in earning some money for helping his mother.

Where was Deepika Padukone headed to?

Vijay Varma was reportedly catching a Delhi flight, while Deepika Padukone was headed to Hyderabad. The Padmaavat star joined Prabhas for their upcoming film Project K. Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika Padukone shared how she was welcomed to the capital city of Telangana. The photo had a Kanchi pattu saree, some bangles and flowers. The welcome gift came along with a note that read, "To the daughter of the South, who's been ruling the hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who's cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let's conquer the world together."

Deepika Padukone is set to star alongside Bahubali star Prabhas in the upcoming film Project K. The film is being helmed by director Nag Ashwin. The film also features the legendary star, Amitabh Bachchan. Project K will mark both Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's first film with Prabhas.

Image: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma/@ranveersingh