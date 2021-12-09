Deepika Padukone's Real Reason Behind Working Out Is Not What You Think It Is; WATCH

Actor Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media to share a brief glimpse into her rigorous workout session. Known to be a fitness enthusiast, the Padmaavat star has often inspired her fans to lead a healthy life through her social media posts. The actor, who is all set to appear in Siddharth Anand's ambitious project containing several action sequences, is preparing for her challenging role by sweating it out in the gym.

Although the 35-year-old star needs to stay fit and active to carry out difficult stunts in the films, the real reason behind her motivation to stay fit and strong life is different than her fans might have imagined. Read on to know the 'real' reason Deepika Padukone works out.

Deepika Padukone shares why she works out

Taking to her Instagram on December 9, Padukone shared a monochrome video giving a glimpse into her workout session in the gym. Dressed in her sporty clothes, the actor said in the video, ''I love working out. but, I also do get lazy''. However, she revealed the real reason behind her vigorous workout session as she wrote, ''TBH (To be honest) I workout so I can eat more cake!''

More on Deepika Padukone

The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming biographical sports drama 83 opposite her husband Ranveer Singh. The movie, based on the life of the cricket legend Kapil Dev, will be released on December 24 where the actor plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. The trailer of the film garnered a positive response with netizens eager to catch the film in the theatres.

The actor also recently wrapped up filming for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled venture which also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's ambitious project Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan which is backed by Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage and according to a report from Pinkvilla, it will go on floors next year in India. Apart from Fighter, she will also star in The Intern's Bollywood remake and is currently busy filming Nag Ashwin's untitled project, opposite Prabhas.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone