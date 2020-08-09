Did You Know Deepika Padukone’s Role In 'Piku' Was First Offered To This Actor?

Piku film had garnered a lot of praises and accolades thanks to Deepika Padukone's impressive acting. Deepika’s performance in this 2015’s release was not only on point but also inspiring for her fans. But did you know that Deepika was not the first choice for the film? As per reports, the first choice for the lead female role in the film, Piku was Parineeti Chopra. She was the one who was offered the role initially to play the on-screen daughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone was not the first choice for Piku

But it is said that Parineeti Chopra passed on the opportunity to Deepika due to some confusion. According to a leading daily report, Parineeti Chopra revealed on a chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia that she regrets not being able to do the film, Piku. She said in the chat show that, she didn't really turn down the film...there was confusion. And she was going to do another film at the same time and then that film also didn't happen, so it was her loss.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Shares Her Lineup For 2020: From '83' To A Pan-India Sci-fi Film

Piku was a great success and also did great business at the box office. The film went on to touch the hearts of the audience with its adoring portrayal of a beautiful father-daughter relationship. Piku was Deepika’s one of the best performances of her career which was highly appreciated. The movie was a Shoojit Sircar directorial released in the year 2015. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan were in the lead roles in the movie. In this movie, Deepika Padukone played the role of a girl named Piku. She plays a Bengali architect who is a simple girl who loves her father, and takes good care of him but gets very irritated with him at times because of his eccentricities.

Talking about the success of the film Piku, Deepika Padukone had said in an interview that she thinks it's a sweet film and that people will connect with it, but none of them had expected it to become this big. The biggest compliment for her had been when she heard that a lot of people want to adopt her. Multiple people, reportedly told her that they want to adopt her after watching Piku, and that was very overwhelming for the actor, as per one of her interviews.

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Hrithik & Others Who Got Their Partner's Name INKED But Then Broke Up

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra has a lot of films in her kitty. Parineeti has been working on two amazing works, the sports biopic on Saina Nehwal and the remake of the Hollywood film The Girl On The Train. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's picture from the set of her upcoming films.

Also read | Remember When Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Rocked Dance Floor At Latter's Reception? Watch

Also read | Deepika Padukone Celebrates 11 Years Of 'Love Aaj Kal', Shares A Lovely BTS Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.