Besides Directing Deepika Padukone's Debut, Farah Also Choreographed Her In THESE Songs

Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated actors of the Bollywood industry. She has given lots of memorable characters to the audience since making her debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. She was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. Farah Khan, also a had directed Deepika Padukone in her debut movie Om Shanti Om.

However, she has also choreographed Deepika Padukone in several popular songs. Farah Khan is also known in the Bollywood industry for her amazing choreography. Here is a look at some of the best songs of Deepika Padukone choreographed by Farah Khan.

Also Read | Farah Khan's Kids Teach Her The 'new Normal' With Their Kiddie-sized Masks

Dhoom Tana from Om Shanti Om

The Dhoom Tana song from Farah Khan’s directorial Om Shanti Om brings back the memorable moments from the era of Hindi Classic cinema. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in different avatars. It is also one of the longest songs in the movie. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Also Read | Farah Khan Kunder Shares "happy Effects Of This Lockdown" With Her Son, Czar

Titli from Chennai Express

The song Titli is from the movie Chennai Express. This romantic song also features Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. It is a simple song that shows the love between the lead pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It is written by popular music duo Vishal Shekhar with melodious voices by Chinmayi and Gopi Sundar.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Scenes From 'Chennai Express' That Turned Into Funny GIFs

Lovely from Happy New Year

The sensuous song Lovely from the movie Happy New Year features some of the best moves choreographed by Farah Khan. Deepika Padukone looks stunning as she does pole dancing in the song. It is an introduction song of Deepika Padukone’s character in Happy New Year. Deepika Padukone flashes her toned stomach in the shimmery outfit as she performs some tricky dance moves in the song. Kanika Kapoor has lent her voice to this seductive song.

Also Read | Nagpur Police Use Still From Chennai Express To Encourage Social Distancing Amid Lockdown

Nonsense Ki Night from Happy New Year

The peppy dance track from the movie Happy New Year features the lead cast of the film in a Michael Jackson avatar. The song features some of the funniest dance steps as well as song lyrics mouthed by the actors. Farah Khan has also penned down the song apart from choreographing it. The costumes of the actors take a cue from the 1980s Bollywood. Mika Singh has breathed life into this song.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.