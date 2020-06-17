Deepika Padukone's Movie Songs Composed By Pritam That Crossed 100 Million Views Online

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, has a slew of hit songs to her credit. And, most of Deepika Padukone's hit songs are composed by music director Pritam. Here's a list of Deepika Padukone's songs that are created by Pritam and have crossed 100 million views online.

Deepika Padukone's songs composed by Pritam

Tumhi Ho Bandhu (Cocktail)

The Deepika Padukone song is composed by Pritam and is sung by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Sridhar. The song released in 2012 has about 116 million views online, and it one of the most viewed songs of the album. Tum Hi Bandhu is from the movie-Cocktail that had Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty in the lead. The Homi Adajania directorial released to positive reviews and was declared a box office hit.

Badtameez Dil (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Badtameez Dil, composed by Pritam is sung by Benny Dayal, and has about 124 million views online. Badtameez Dil is from Ayan Mukerji's 2013 hit movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditi Rao Kapoor in the lead, narrates the tale of four friends, whose life gets altered after a summer trip. Reportedly, the Deepika Padukone starrer collected Rs 177 crores at the box office.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Balam Pichkari, composed by Pritam is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kolgadhe. The song picturised on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor has about 165 million views online. Balam Pichkari is from Ayan Mukerji's 2013 hit movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditi Rao Kapur in the lead, narrates the tale of four friends, whose life gets altered after a summer trip.

Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

The soulful track from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer is composed by Pritam. The song is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina. The song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has crossed 202 million views online and is one of the most viewed songs of the album.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen playing the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan directorial 83. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. The Deepika Padukone starrer was slated to hit the marquee in April. However, it was pushed to the on-going lockdown.

