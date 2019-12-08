Here're Deepika Padukone's Strikingly Impressive And Flamboyant Airport Looks

Deepika Padukone has grown to be a successful actor in Bollywood since she entered the industry with her film Om Shanti Om in 2007. Her performance definitely precedes her relationships. She has been in the news for many reasons but predominantly for the great work she does. She did fight a few battles in the films about wars like Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. She has played the smart girl and a loving daughter in Piku and also the hot chic in the movie Cocktail. On all her performances she received a tremendously positive sense of validation about her work. She is also often appreciated for her looks outside of movies, even her airport looks. Here are some modish styled airport looks of DP.

Just black and all black

Recently the Mastani of Bollywood was spotted at the airport in all black. The zipper leather black jacket with the belt on her clasped waist looked fitting. The long black skirt locked the design and her style. Deepika's black boots went with the entire look.

Arrives in style in white and silver

This stylish but comfortable ensemble is one of Deepika's looks for the airport. The silver earrings and watch were the only pair of accessories that she added to complete the look. She also chose to sport a pair of all-Whites on her feet.

Back from London in leggings and mini green sling bag

Deepika gave a touch of colour to the toned-down White and Beige formal outfit with a Green mini sling-bag.

Dare to be rare in neon

White casual sports shoes seem to be Deepika's go-to choice for airport looks. This time around, she paired them with a Neon Green outfit. The shoes brought down the overall bright effect a notcher lower.

