Deepika Padukone's Sizzling Looks From Kapil Sharma's Comedy Show; See Pics

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, is often seen promoting her movies on Kapil Sharma's comedy show. The actor first appeared on Kapil Sharma's hit television show in 2013 with the cast and crew of her film Chennai Express.

Following which, she has been a regular visitor to the comedy show. She has promoted movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Finding Faany, Happy New Year, Piku, among others on Kapil Sharma's show. Here are a few sizzling looks sported by Deepika Padukone on her visit to Kapil Sharma's show.

Deepika Padukone's sizzling looks on Kapil Sharma's show

Deepika Padukone with team of Chennai Express

Source: Colors TV Youtube

Deepika Padukone with Abhishek Bachchan

Source: Kapil Sharma Facebook

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh

Source: Kapil Sharma Facebook

Deepika Padukone with Ranbir Kapoor

Source: Kapil Sharma Facebook

Deepika Padukone promoting Chhapaak

Source: Kapil Sharma Youtube

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The movie, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, narrates the tale of an acid attack survivor and her fight against her perpetrators. The film, that also marked Deepika's debut as a producer, reportedly collected Rs 32 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone will be next seen playing the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan directorial '83. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles.

The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. The Deepika Padukone starrer was slated to hit the marquee in April. However, it was pushed to the on-going lockdown.

Besides the upcomer, Deepika Padukone also has an untitled movie with Shakun Batra. The movie that stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead is reported to be a relationship drama. The movie was supposed to go on floors in March this year but due to the coronavirus scare, the makers had to cancel the shooting of the film.

However, the makers are reportedly pragmatic that they would start shooting soon. Apart from the upcomer, Deepika Padukone also has the remake of Hollywood movie The Intern in the pipeline.

