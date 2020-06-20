Sushant Singh Rajput As An Actor Was Rated ‘highest’ By Deepika Padukone, Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been a rude awakening for the entire film fraternity. While fans and many members of the film industry have been pouring in condolences for the late actor, some earlier videos of Bollywood actors praising him has also been going viral on social media. In a recent video that has been going viral on the internet, one can see actor Deepika Padukone all praise for the Kedarnath actor.

Deepika Padukone is all praise for Sushant Singh Rajput

The video is from an old interview with the Padmaavat actor. It has the actor being asked which actor's performance does she like in the industry. Deepika was quick to reply to Sushant's name. Within no time, the Chhapaak actor answered that she really likes Sushant's work. Take a look at Deepika's video wherein she praises the Chhichhore actor.

Sushant's death has also led to people talking about the importance of mental health and the perils that depression can bring in the human mind. Deepika was one of the first celebrities to speak up about her battle with depression. Her Live Love Laugh Foundation is also based on the upliftment of those who are enduring their battle with depression. Ever since Sushant's unfortunate demise, the Bajirao Mastani actor has been trying to spread awareness against depression to make people treat is as a normal disease.

Deepika Padukone spreads awareness against depression

In a series of tweets, Deepika has tweeted about the bitter truths about depression. She tweeted that depression is an illness and has to be looked at that way. She tweeted that Depression is a form of mental illness. She further mentioned how depression is an illness that has to be treated like any other illness.

The Tamasha actor mentioned how there should be no differentiation between depression and any other disease like cancer or diabetes. She also tweeted about how depression is not the same as feeling 'sad'. In her latest tweet, she had mentioned how it is not easy to just snap out of depression.

According to media reports, the Kedarnath actor’s family is mourning the death of the actor, who breathed his last on Sunday on June 14, 2020. The family is currently involved with all the various rituals post the incident. The MS Dhoni star’s father and sisters had performed his last rites on Monday and on Thursday, had immersed his ashes in the Ganga river.

