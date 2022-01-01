Deepika-Ranveer To Kareena-Saif: Here's How Bollywood Welcomes New Year 2022

Last Updated: 1st January, 2022 09:14 IST

Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with a picture from his vacation. The actor made his fans drool over his pumped-up body with the selfie.

Taapsee Pannu spent New Year's eve with her sister Shagun and a "lot of love." The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white dress with a thigh-high slit.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor spent a cosy new year's eve in comfy pyjamas. The two were spotted jetting off for a new year getaway.

Malaika Arora shared a goofy picture from her and Arjun Kapoor's Maldives vacation. The actor wished her beau a happy new year and penned how she was missing him.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.