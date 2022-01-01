Last Updated:

Deepika-Ranveer To Kareena-Saif: Here's How Bollywood Welcomes New Year 2022

While Ranveer & Deepika welcomed new year's with a romantic dinner, Kareena & Saif had a fun family time. Here is how Bollywood celebrated new year 2022.

Aditi Rathi
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
1/10
Instagram/@deepikapadukone/@

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bid adieu to 2021 with a romantic dinner. Ranveer shared a goofy video of Deepika looking gorgeous in a tube gown.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
2/10
Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora shared a goofy picture from her and Arjun Kapoor's Maldives vacation. The actor wished her beau a happy new year and penned how she was missing him.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
3/10
Instagram/@mira.kapoor

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor spent a cosy new year's eve in comfy pyjamas. The two were spotted jetting off for a new year getaway.

Kareena and Saif
4/10
Instagram/@sakpataudi

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had a grand new year's dinner with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene
5/10
Instagram/@madhuridixitnene

Madhuri Dixit looked back to a year filled with some family time, vacations and Bollywood nights ahead of 2022.

Taapsee Pannu
6/10
Instagram/@taapsee

Taapsee Pannu spent New Year's eve with her sister Shagun and a "lot of love." The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white dress with a thigh-high slit.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
7/10
Instagram/@anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their new year in South Africa by cutting a three-tier cake.

Shraddha Kapoor
8/10
Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja had a lavish new year dinner. The couple stunned in black ensembles.

Alia Ranbir
9/10
Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new year getaway was filled with some cute pictures, safari and beautiful sunsets.

Hrithik Roshan
10/10
Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with a picture from his vacation. The actor made his fans drool over his pumped-up body with the selfie.

