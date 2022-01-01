Deepika-Ranveer To Kareena-Saif: Here's How Bollywood Welcomes New Year 2022

Quick links:
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bid adieu to 2021 with a romantic dinner. Ranveer shared a goofy video of Deepika looking gorgeous in a tube gown.
Malaika Arora shared a goofy picture from her and Arjun Kapoor's Maldives vacation. The actor wished her beau a happy new year and penned how she was missing him.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor spent a cosy new year's eve in comfy pyjamas. The two were spotted jetting off for a new year getaway.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had a grand new year's dinner with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.
Madhuri Dixit looked back to a year filled with some family time, vacations and Bollywood nights ahead of 2022.
Taapsee Pannu spent New Year's eve with her sister Shagun and a "lot of love." The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white dress with a thigh-high slit.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their new year in South Africa by cutting a three-tier cake.
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja had a lavish new year dinner. The couple stunned in black ensembles.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new year getaway was filled with some cute pictures, safari and beautiful sunsets.
