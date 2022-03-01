Deepika, Rekha, And Alia Stun In White In Unseen Pic From 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Screening

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently released film, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been winning the hearts of the audiences as well as the critics. Alia Bhatt's stunning performance has got everyone smitten. Recently, an unseen picture starring Deepika Padukone, Rekha, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has surfaced on the internet. The picture apparently has been clicked at the celebrity screening of the film that took place last week.

Deepika, Rekha, Alia pose together at the Gangubai Kathiawadi screening

In the snap, the entertainment industry's three leading female actors can be seen twinning in white. The picture was shared by a fan on Twitter. Captioning the picture, the fan simply termed it as 'happiness'.

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Alia Bhatt-starrer arrived in cinemas on February 25 after being postponed several times in the past two years. The film is based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas from Kathiawad, who later became the owner of a brothel and also one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura. The film is based on the chapter of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also bankrolled it along with Jayantilal Gada. It also stars Ajay Devgn in a guest role, apart from Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari and Vijay Raaz. The film also had its international premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2022. At the box office, the film is getting a great response from the audience as it has minted over Rs 50 crore so far. The film has even become the third biggest opening for a movie released in the pandemic era.

Celebrities have been pouring praises for the Student Of The Year actor's performance in the film. Varun Dhawan, Shekhar Suman, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others have lauded Alia Bhatt's performance in the film. Shekhar Suman even tweeted that the film deserves an Oscar. He wrote, "To watch Gangubai in the theatres after two yrs was a surreal experience. Bhansali is not just a director par excellence but an auteur unparalleled in the last 3 decades. He is the best in the country we have with a vision and acumen, not just admirable n astounding but unmatched!"

