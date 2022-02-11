As the highly-anticipated Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan releases on Amazon Prime Video, the entire cast of the film is excited to watch it together online as they gave a glimpse of the same through their respective social media handles.

The movie features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with many other talented artists in supporting roles.

Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya urges fans to watch Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen pointing towards the TV screen in the background depicting how her highly-awaited movie was released on Amazon Prime Video. In the caption, she stated that the movie is their labour of love which was now live on Amazon Prime Video. It read, "Gehraiyaan…Our labour of love, NOW LIVE on Amazon Prime Video!" (sic) Take a look -

Even Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle and posted two of the images from last night where the entire star cast of the film gathered together to watch the film on the OTT platform. The picture depicted Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa along with the director of the film, Shakun Batra. In the next photo, he added a glimpse of himself in which he can be seen lovingly touching Deepika Padukone's photo on the TV screen. In the caption, he wrote, 'Popcorn ki seeti bajj gai! From our homes to yours Watch it now only on @primevideoin!" (sic) Take a look -

On the other hand, even Ananya Panday shared the same group selfie of them together along with a cute picture of herself expressing her delight on her movie finally being released on the OTT platform. She further expressed her excitement in the caption by asking her fans to watch their film 'today, tomorrow, the day after, everyday'. The caption read, "and FINALLY our film is now yours #GehraiyaanOnPrime out nowwwwwww goo gooo gooo WATCH nowwwww, today, tomorrow, day after, everyday!!!! (sic)

More about Gehraiyaan

The movie revolves around the life of Alisha Khanna who bonds with her cousin's fiance while struggling with a 6-year-old long relationship with another guy. The movie features Deepika Padukone as Alisha Khanna, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain Siddiqui, Ananya Panday as Tia Khanna, Dhairya Karwa as Karan Arora, Rajat Kapoor as Jitesh, Naseeruddin Shah as Mr. Vinod Khanna, Vihaan Chaudhary as Bejoy, Anaaya Anand as Young Alisha, among others.

Image: 'Gehraiyaan' Poster