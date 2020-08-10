Actor Deepika Singh Opens Up About Body-shaming Incidents On Social Media Post Pregnancy

Popular TV actor Deepika Singh has been making headlines because of her recent interview with a leading daily. The actor is popular for playing the lead role in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor recently spoke to The Times of India about how she was being body-shamed after the birth of her son, Soham. Deepika claimed that she received a number of rude and degrading comments during that time. Read more to know what Deepika Singh had to say about body shaming.

Deepika Singh says fans body-shamed her after the birth of her son, Soham

Deepika Singh recently opened up about her struggle with social media during an interview with The Times of India. She claimed that the fans were extremely rude to her while she was around 73 kgs. They also said that she would never be able to bag a lead role because of her body weight. She spoke about being trolled on social media, especially for her weight gain. After giving birth to her son, Soham, Deepika was 73 kgs and had randomly shared a picture on social media.

Deepika Singh says that it was her birthday and the fan started writing nasty stuff about her on social media. Deepika says that the fans did not even think twice that it was her birthday and started saying things like ‘you are such a big actress, you should have waited’, ‘now you won’t get any role’, ‘nobody will take her in a lead role’, ‘look at her how bad she is looking’.” She spoke about how fans thought it would be better if she had given a thought to her career before becoming a mother. As a reaction, Deepika Singh says that she took all those negative comments very seriously and it actually helped her to go to the gym regularly.

She even claims that she took screenshots of all those comments and kept them as a wallpaper on her phone. Deepika says that whenever she felt lazy these nasty comments helped her to hit the gym that eventually got her back in shape. After taking a break in 2017, Singh bounced back by taking up the lead role in Kavach... Maha Shivratri. She also won a number of awards for her performance in Diya Aur Baati Hum including Best Actress Popular, Best Actress in Lead Role at Indian Telly Awards and even the Best Gold Debut at Zee Gold Awards.

