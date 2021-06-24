Deepshikha Deshmukh Gifts Self-care Hampers To Medical Workers As Token Of 'appreciation'

Against all the odds and difficult situations, the frontline workers are working tirelessly to help and serve society. Producer and entrepreneur Deepshika Deshmukh, who recently distributed nourishing wellness hampers to frontline workers at Guru Nanak Hospital, spoke about the ‘efforts and sacrifices' of the doctors amid the ongoing pandemic.

Deepshikha who is grateful for the relentless services o9ffered by the medical fraternity curated the self-care hampers for them. “The work ethic, dedication, immense sacrifice, and courage of our nurses and doctors cannot be summed up in words. As a grateful citizen, I have been thinking about expressing my appreciation in some small way. As our nurses do not have any time to devote to self-care, I curated a little hamper for them to enjoy,” she said in a statement. “For years now, through 'Love Organically', we have been supporting an all-women team of workers and also gifting tokens of our appreciation at different times to achievers in different fields. Nurses are our unsung heroes whose names will never come in the headlines but without whom we all would have not survived the pandemic - No amount of gratitude expressed can ever be enough to show our respect for them,” she added.

The hampers included nourishing body massage oil, sleep-inducing sleep well sprays, and nourishing face packs for the nurses of Guru Nanak Hospital and Research centre, Mumbai. Earlier, she had shared pictures of distributing wellness hampers to the nurses and doctors on Instagram along with a lengthy note. Deepshika who felt ‘extremely overwhelming’ to meet the nurses and doctors of the hospital, wrote, “It was extremely overwhelming to finally meet these brave nurses of Guru Nanak Hospital& Research Centre, who are tirelessly working every day to help people live and protect them from the Pandemic. I felt humbled to distribute these nourishing wellness hampers by @loveorganicallyindia specially put together for them,to take care of their skin after wearing uniforms and kits for hours. I can’t thank them enough for their services. A special mention & thanks to the dean and all the trustees who have been supporting and cured so many people during the pandemic- and to @mgursahani thank you for helping us reach out to these covid warriors.”

