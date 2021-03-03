Deepshikha Deshmukh Shares Scenic Wildlife Photos From Tadoba-Andhari National Park

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh is known for her movies like Jawaani Jaaneman and Coolie No. 1. She is known to be very active on social media. Deepshika recently shared a few pictures from her vacation to Tadoba- Andhari National Park. Take a look at some scenic pictures she shared on her Instagram.

Deepshikha Deshmukh shares wildlife pictures from Tadoba- Andhari National Park

Film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh took to her Instagram to share a few wildlife pictures from Tadoba. She spotted a deer family in the wild forest. She mentioned that the species of the deer is called Chital which is one of the most common deers in India. She added, "It isn’t always about the Tigers. Beautiful Forest Mornings at #Tadoba" She gave credits to her husband Dhiraj Deshmukh for clicking the pictures.

Reactions to Deepshikha Deshmukh's photos of deers

Several followers of Deepshikha commented on the series of wildlife pictures. An Instagram user wrote that nature is the best. She also wrote that the producer is often seen teaching her children and her followers how to protect the wildlife and mentioned that she does a commendable job. Other Instagram followers wrote that the click is 'Amazing' and deers look beautiful. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Image source: Deepshikha Deshmukh's Instagram

A sneak peek into Deepshikha Deshmukh's Instagram

Deepshikha shared some more pictures from her visit to the Tadoba national park. She shared some pictures of the forest. In the caption, she wrote that she felt ''reassured, refreshed and rejuvenated'' when she was surrounded by the forest. She added, "Maharashtra’s wild heritage held in sacred trust by us for our future generations-These breathtaking forests, wetlands and grasslands are critical to the water and food security of millions of people from Maharashtra.''

She also shared a picture of her family celebrating her and Dhiraj's anniversary at the stay in Tadoba. Her children bought her a cake and wrote Happy Anniversary with leaves on the bed. She made a special mention of the team working in the forest. She wrote, "All locally grown produce is plucked fresh and served, plastic-free bottled water is offered whether in the hotel or in the safari, 75% of the staff employed are locals-giving a huge boost to the local communities." She also mentioned that all safety measures were taken during the pandemic for this trip. Take a look at Deepshikha Deshmukh's photos from their anniversary.

