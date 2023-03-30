Deepti Naval Finds Old Relative She'd Been Searching For, Calls The Meeting 'a Blessing'

Deepti Naval took to her Instagram handle a few days back, to share a personal story. Naval had been searching for a relative of hers, for years. The veteran actress managed to find the woman in question and shared the sweet reunion with her followers.

Deepti's blessing

The picture Deepti shared to her Instagram shows the actress hugging an old woman as she gleefully looks into the camera. The old woman too embraces Deepti, making for an endearing picture. Deepti's caption read, "What a blessing to finally find one old relative, someone I’d been searching for for years, in an obscure little village near Jalalabad in Punjab!".



The post was met with several comments appreciating her resolve to find her relative. The genuine warmth in the picture was also pointed out by many as the comment section swelled up with positive reactions.

On the work front

Deepti's last theatrical release was Dev Patel starrer Lion in 2016. Directed by Garth Lewis, the film is based on the real-life account of Saroo Brierly captured in the book A Long Way Home. Deepti played the role of Saroj Sood, founder of the adoption society featured as part of the film's screenplay. In 2019 she notably also featured in an episode of the first season of the television series, Made in Heaven, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur. Deepti played the role of an aged woman wanting to get married to her new partner, against the wishes of her adult daughter. In 2020, she featured in the web series Pawan & Pooja, alongside Mahesh Manjrekar, Gul Panag, and Sharman Joshi. Her next release that year was the legal web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. Directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee, the series notably stars Pankaj Tripathi and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Deepti played the role of Vijaya Chandra.