Deepti Naval Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes; Says 'made My Day Special'

Popular Bollywood actor, director, and writer of the Hindi cinema, Deepti Naval is known for her major contribution in the industry. She’s known for her contribution to the art cinema and has also won accolades for her characters in movies, which emphasised the changing roles of women in India. Deepti Naval turned 68 years today, on February 3. With family, friends, and fans pouring in wishes for her, she took it to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for everyone.

Deepti Naval's birthday: Actor thanks everyone for wishes

Deepti Naval shared an old picture of her and wrote, “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the lovely wishes I’m getting from you! It surely makes my day special! ðŸ¤—ðŸ™ðŸ‘” (sic). The actor turned 68 on Tuesday and celebrated her birthday with close ones. Deepti Naval often takes the help of Instagram to connect with her fans. She shares some throwback pictures of her, sharing her thoughts in the caption. Many of Deepti Naval’s fans left ‘Happy Birthday’ wishes for her in the comment section.

Deepti Naval's Instagram followers left cute birthday wishes for her in the comment section. One Instagram user wished her "Happy birthday with love, laughter and light" in her life. Many others left comments wishing her happiness, prosperity, and healthy long life. One Instagram user also adored the picture she posted and left a comment 'beautiful& elegant'. Moreover, Deepti Naval made it a point to like each 'birthday wish' in the comment section.

Deepti Naval's movies

Deepti Naval’s popular movies include Chashme Buddoor, Angoor, Shriman Shrimati, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaaram, Inkaar and Bang Bang. On the work front, Deepti Naval was last seen in the Hollywood film Lion. Directed by Garth Davis, the film was an adaptation of a non-fiction book titled A Long Way Home. The film starred Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles. She has also been a part of several TV shows and made her digital debut with the web series Made In Heaven. Although she made a guest appearance on the show, her character was critically acclaimed.

(Image Source: Deepti Naval Instagram (@deepti.naval))

