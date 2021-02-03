Deepti Naval's Birthday: See These Adorable Pictures Of The Actor On Her 69th Birthday

Deepti Naval started her career in 1978 with the film, Junoon. Over the years, Deepti Naval's movies like Jallian Wala Bagh, Hum Paanch, Ek Baar Phir and Chasme Buddoor garnered her lot of love from fans. On the occasion of Deepti Naval's birthday, let us take a look at some of her unseen pictures.

Unseen photos of Deepti Naval

A picture with Deepti Naval and her mother

A picture with Deepti Naval and late actor Nadira

BTS from ‘Saath Saath’

Deepti Naval captioned the post as, “My makeup artiste Bahadur shared this working still with me from the set of ‘Saath Saath’.” In the same post, her co-actor Farooq Shaikh can also be seen. Check out the post of the same below.

BTS from Hum Paanch

Another unseen picture of Deepti Naval includes a behind the scenes picture from Hum Paanch. Naval captioned the post as, “Reason to sing! With Raj Babbar and Anil Kapoor - during the shoot of ‘Hum Paanch’.” In the post, the actor can be seen with Anil Kapoor and Raj Babbar, check out the post below

Deepti Naval posted a picture in which she threw light on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She captioned her post as, “Though I first shared my poem ‘Black Wind’ with you all the day Sushant Singh died - a poem about fighting depression - but I do not for a second believe that Sushant committed suicide. It is glaringly a murder! And I support everyone of you who are clamouring for a CBI inquiry”. Check out the post of the same below.

More Deepti Naval's photos

Deepti Naval's net worth

According to a report by Idol Networth, Deepti Naval's net worth is $15 Million. She is best known for her roles in films like Leela, Mirch Masala, and Marhi Da Diva. More so, her appearance in the daily soaps titled Mukti Bandhan, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Tanaav, also garnered a lot of attention. Deepti Naval's income is apprehensive of her appearances in movies, shows, short films and her direction. She also won several awards in her prolific career.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

