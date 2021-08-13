Last Updated:

Defence Min Rajnath Singh Meets Ajay Devgn, Discusses New Film 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Ajay Devgn recently met Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh to discuss his new movie 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' that was released on August 13.

Ajay Devgn and Rajnath Singh (L-R)

Ahead of Independence Day, Bhuj: The Pride of India was released on the OTT platform. On Friday, actor Ajay Devgn, the lead in the movie, met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss his movie. Rajnath Singh shared a picture of his meeting with the actor on his official Twitter account and wished him success. 

Ajay Devgn meets Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh

Ajay Devgn recently met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to discuss his recent movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. Singh took to the microblogging website to share a picture with Devgn and wrote "Met with renowned Hindi Film actor@ajaydevgn today. He is a wonderful actor and a good human being. He has made a film depicting the heroic efforts of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 war. I wish him success in his future endeavours." Devgn retweeted the original post, and replied, "Thank you Sir for your encouragement and time. It means a lot to me and the Team of Bhuj: The Pride of India."

The movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay Devgn, the then in charge of the Bhuj Airport. Karnik, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village of Madhapar. The film also features actors Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon. Initially, the film was slated for a theatrical release worldwide on August 14, 2020, during the Independence Day weekend. The release, however, was postponed due to a delay in production. The movie was released on August 13, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar. 

Recently the director of the movie Abhishek Dudhaiya, while talking to PTI, shared that his grandmother was one of the 300 women who helped build the runway. He said, "In Bhuj, this story is narrated as a folktale. My grandmother Laxmi Parmar, who was 35 at that time, was one of the 300 women who helped in the making of the runway and I had heard a lot of stories about it from her. So, I decided that whenever I direct a movie, this will be my first film."

