'Dehati Disco' Twitter Review: Ganesh Acharya Fails To Impress, Fans Root For Ravi Kishan

Actor-MP Ravi Kishan's first collaboration with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for a dance film titled, Dehati Disco has finally been released in theatres today. The movie that shows Ravi as a villager, is like a soap opera on the big screen. Stereotypical villagers, melodramatic dialogues, loud desi songs playing one after the other with jarring camera work.

However, owing to the popularity of Ravi Kishan and seeing him back on the screen after a long time, the movie managed to receive rave reviews from his fans and followers on Twitter. Surprisingly, choreographer Ganesh Acharya is essaying the lead role in the dance film that also features Rajesh Sharma, Remo D'Souza, Sunil Pal, and Saksham Sharma essaying key roles.

The story of the film sheds light on the stereotypes involved in dancing in a village and how Ganesh along with his little dance partner breaks it by grooving in that area. In a surprising turn of events, from a complete ban on dance, the plotline of the film then shifts to be competition between modern dance forms and Dehati Disco.

Soon after the release, fans have been showing their love and appreciated Ravi's presence on the screen. One of the netizens confessed to watching the film in Dubai and wrote, "Saw #dehatidisco at Dubai Jumeirah beach residence! STANDING OVATION " Hard Hitting Film." Another Twitter user shared a video from inside the theatre while hailing Kishan's acting. "Ravi Kishan's Bollywood film, please do watch it." A third user shared the poster of the film and requested fans to watch it in theatres near them.

Helmed by Manoj Sharma, the dance drama is bankrolled by Kamal Kishor Mishra under the production banner of One Entertainment Film Productions. The story of the film revolves around a local politician and his dancer son who want Shivpur’s community temple demolished to build a dance academy. Bhola and his son Bheema challenge him to a dance-off. If they win, the temple will stay. Ganesh Acharya (as Bhola) tries hard but does not make a cut as an actor. But, his his impeccable dance skills in the film is worth a watch. The creators of the movie had announced Dehati Disco back in Octobe 16, 2021 by releasing the poster followed by the shooting in Lucknow.

