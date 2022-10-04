Deities' Attire Hurts Sentiments: MP Govt Warns 'Adipurush' Makers Of Legal Action

The upcoming mythological drama 'Adipurush' movie has landed into trouble a day after its teaser was released in Ayodhya which was attended by the star cast including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday addressed a press conference and expressed his displeasure with the movie characters shown in the teaser. He raised objections to the clothes donned by the deities including Lord Hanuman in the teaser citing it will hurt religious sentiments. Mishra further said that he will write to the movie director and ask him to remove the scene; if not legal action will be initiated.

"I saw the trailer, there are some objectional scenes in the teaser. The kind of clothes the actor has donned is objectionable and unacceptable. Lord Hanuman is shown wearing clothes of leather. Such scenes hurt religious sentiments. I will write a letter to the director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar to remove such scenes from the movie. If they don't, we'll think about legal action and file a case against them at Chattarpur police station," said MP Home Minister.

'Adipurush' Teaser Receives Mixed Reactions

As the teaser of the movie was released on October 2, it received mixed reactions and left Twitter users divided with their opinions. While there were some users who were baffled by the VFX and compared it with childhood cartoons, on the other hand, some were completely awestruck by the use of technology and even expressed their desire to watch the film in 3D.

To some, it appeared simply like the animated work from a kids’ show. A CGI-created giant simian, possibly based on Ramayana character Jambavan, left some unconvinced. One of the Twitter users expressed his views and wrote, "700 crores invested just on the copy of Temple Run," while another disappointed netizen shared snips from the teaser to state, "Disappointed...VFX Like a Cartoon character." A third user echoed similar sentiments and commented, "Y is everything looking dark and blue instead it should have been rich and colorful. This looks more of a dracula kind of movie but not Ramayan."

Y is everything looking dark and blue instead it should have been rich and colorful. This looks more of a dracula kind of movie but not ramayan, it's more of a gorilla warfare but not vanara sena and 500cr for this kinda 3rd class output #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/4EbCeiqTnW — S A N T O S H G O T T A P U (@santosh_sg07) October 3, 2022

On the other hand, there were some who were in awe of the storyline and Prabhas playing Ram.

My fav moment in the whole teaser was when he said "it's Ramin time"and then ramin'd all over the place. Truly, one of the greatest teasers of all time.#Adipurush — Andrew Teat (@andrewteat) October 3, 2022

(Image: Twitter/@Saloon_Kada/ANI)