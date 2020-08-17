Sushant's Family Lawyer Analyses Delay In SC's Judgment; Fears Destruction Of Evidence

As the nation waits for the Supreme Court's judgment on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking a transfer of the investigation into Sushant's death from Patna to Mumbai or possibly the CBI, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke to Republic TV saying that he believed a delay in judgment could cause further tampering of evidence. "I am very shocked by this delay in judgment. If judge sir felt Mumbai police should continue, then he should have said it that day only. This time in the interim is being wasted. Although Mumbai Police has still not filed an FIR. Maybe they could have asked the Patna police to continue the investigation in the interim since they had an FIR," said Vikas Singh.

"I believe the delay is happening because the respected judge is writing a detailed judgement. What our expectation from the judiciary was that the nod to CBI should have been given that day itself, the detailed judgement could have been pronounced later. If there was a doubt of allowing the Mumbai Police to continue, then only I believe it's taking so much time. Otherwise, I fail to understand this delay in a case where not just a day but a single hour is also extremely crucial for evidence," he said.

On being questioned on whether the CBI could finally get a nod from the SC, Vikas Singh said, "I think CBI is also waiting. They are probably waiting for clarity before stepping in and taking strong action. But I feel this is backfiring. Although the media is also carrying statements of people, I believe this may increase their threat to life since there is a possibility that big names are involved. If during this time, crucial evidence is tampered with, it will be a big blow to the case."

Almost a week ago on July 11, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for the transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai. The apex court had directed all parties concerned in the case to file a response by Thursday.

