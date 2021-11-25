Delhi Assembly Panel Summons Kangana Ranaut Over 'Khalistani Terrorist' Remark On Sikhs

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has now been summoned by Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony for her alleged remarks on Sikhs. The actor has been summoned by the committee on December 6. The committee headed by AAP leader Raghav Chadha has summoned the actor following her 'Khalistani' remark post the repealing of farm laws.

Earlier, an FIR was filed against Kangana Ranaut by Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara Committee (SGSSGC) for passing derogatory remarks against the Sikh community. The FIR also noted that the actor passed hurtful comments against the farmers protesting against the farm laws, on her social media handle. Ranaut also faces an FIR, in Mumbai filed by Sikhs over the same post. The complaint filed by a Mumbai businessman and leaders of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged that the actor "intentionally and deliberately" put the year-long farmer's protest in wrong and called the farmers "Khalistani terrorists".

Kangana Ranaut's 'Khalistani Terrorists' remarks

The FIR copy filed against Kangana Ranaut specially mentions her Instagram story in which she had written, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe) No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate) even after decades of her death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa he guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a guru like her).

The ‘derogatory’ remark by Kangana Ranaut came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the controversial farm laws on Friday last week. The decision was a part of PM Modi's gesture for the protesting farmers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Kangana Ranaut unhappy over repealing farm laws

After PM Modi announced that the Centre will be taking back the three farm laws, Kangana on her Instagram story had written, 'Street power is the only power, that matters, hence proved' in the wake of the repeal of the farm laws. 'Sad, shameful and absolutely unfair... if people on the street have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the parliament then even this is a jihadi nation... Congratulations to all who wanted it like this," Kangana had written on Instagram stories.

