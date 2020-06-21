'Delhi Belly' Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About Imran Khan's Popular Film

Released in 2011, Delhi Belly became one of the first cult classics movies with a new-age concept of deceit. Here is a quiz about the movie, only constant cine-goers can crack. Take a look:

1. In which year did Delhi Belly release?

2010

2012

2011

2. Which Bollywood superstar and his wife made a cameo in Delhi Belly?

Aamir Khan

Akshay Kumar

Imran Khan

3. In the movie, why does Vir Das shaves his head?

He is detected with cancer

Breakup

He was already bald from the beginning

4. Which actor rejected Imran Khan’s role in the movie?

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh

Aditya Roy Kapur

5. Who plays the female lead in the movie?

Shenaz Treasury

Poorna Jagannathan

Genelia D’sSouza

6. Which song in the film received criticism for cuss words?

Bhaag Dk

Bedardi Raja

I hate you

7. What illness does Kunaal Roy Kapur have in the film?

Diarrhoea

Constipation

Coronavirus

8. What is Kunaal Roy Kapur's profession in the movie?

Photographer

Columnist

Editor

9. Which actors mentioned below are not a part of Delhi Belly?

Paresh Ganatra

Kim Bodnia

Mahhi Vij

10. What does Vijay Raaz find when he opens the Russian dolls?

Human stools

Diamonds

Drugs

All about the much-loved movie:

Starring Imran Khan, Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur in the leading roles, Delhi Belly follows the story of three struggling room-mates, who unknowingly become potential prey of a ruthless gangster. Helmed by Abinay Deo and Akshat Verma, Delhi Belly also stars actor Vijay Raaz, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasury in prominent roles. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures, the theatrical trailer of the film premiéred with Aamir Khan's Dhobi Ghat on January 21, 2011 while the film was released on July 1, 2011. Granted 'A' certificate for its profanity and sexual content, the film was remade in Tamil as Settai. As per box office reports, the film opened very well at the box office and raked in a business of ₹360 million in the first week of screening worldwide.

The Answers

2011

Aamir Khan

Breakup

Ranbir Kapoor

Shenaz Treasury

Bhaag DK

Diarrhoea

Photographer

Mahhi Vij

Human Stools

