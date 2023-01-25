Delhi Court Asks ED To Respond To Jaqueline Fernandez's Dubai Travel Plea

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted two days to the ED to reply to an application of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez seeking permission to travel to Dubai.

Fernandez, an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has sought the court's permission to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik, who was scheduled to hear arguments on the actor's application on Wednesday, posted the matter for January 27 after the agency sought time to file a detailed reply to her application.

The actor did not appear before the court on Wednesday and was represented by her lawyer.

Fernandez had on December 22 withdrew from the court her plea for permission to go abroad to meet her family members, after the judge suggested that let the question of charge first be decide.

She was granted regular bail in the case on November 15, 2022. Fernandez was not arrested in the case.

The judge had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and had asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.