Delhi Court Extends Jacqueline Fernandez's Interim Bail In Rs 200 Cr PMLA Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday extended the interim bail of actor Jacqueline Fernandez till November 15 in Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The order on regular bail will be pronounced on that day.

On Thursday, the Delhi Court had rapped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for adopting a "pick-and-choose policy" and questioned why the agency had not arrested the actor despite issuing a lookout circular (LOC) against her.

"Why haven't you (ED) arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy, the court asked the probe agency during the hearing.

Fernandez had sought bail stating that there the investigation is almost complete and there is no need for her custody. She also stated that chargesheet has been filed.

On September 26, the court granted interim bail to her on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was interrogated several times by the ED in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet didn't mention her as an accused. The documents, however, mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.