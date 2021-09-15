Delhi Court Issues Notice To Yo Yo Honey Singh On Fresh Application Filed By Wife

The Delhi Court issued a notice to rapper Hirdesh Singh, a.k.a. Yo Yo Honey Singh on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar. According to a report by ANI, the application filed was to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE. The celebrity was earlier accused of domestic violence by his wife and had appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on September 3. Shalini Talwar filed the case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Delhi Court issues notice to rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on a fresh application filed by his wife

According to a report by ANI, the Delhi court issued a notice to the Bollywood singer on a fresh application filed by his estranged wife, Shalini Talwar. In the most recent update on the case, Talwar was granted permission by a Delhi Court to visit her matrimonial home and collect her belongings. Metropolitan Magistrate (Mahila Courts) Tania Singh directed that Talwar could visit the home on September 5, and her visit will be videographed.

Prior to this development, the two appeared in court on September 3 and was counselled by a Delhi Court judge. Reports stated that the two were counselled for around two hours in the judge’s chambers. Shalini Talwar was earlier in the news after she broke down on August 28 in the courtroom during a hearing with regard to the same case. As per ANI, she told Tania Singh that she was left with no other option as she gave her husband ten years of her life but he had now abandoned her. On hearing this the Magistrate mentioned that she was ‘concerned about the petitioner's mental wellbeing'. This incident took place on the day when rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh did not appear in court citing health issues and the magistrate came down on him for not filing his income affidavit. She also made it clear that no one is above the law and that she was surprised that the case was being taken so lightly.

Image: Instagram/ @yoyohoneysingh