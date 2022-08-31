With Conman Sukesh In Jail; Now Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By Delhi Court

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez and directed her to appear before the court on September 26. Delhi court also takes cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet against actor Jacqueline Fernandez. She has been named as an accused in the ED supplementary charge sheet filed in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Delhi Court will also hear on September 26, the plea of actress Jacqueline Fernandez, in which Jacqueline Fernandez has sought permission from the court to go to Poland in connection with the shooting of the film.

During the hearing, a lawyer appearing for Delhi police said that they have also summoned Jacqueline for questioning on September 12. Delhi Police mentioned Jacqueline did not appear for earlier summons; to this, Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil assured that she would appear on the next date for questioning by the Delhi Police.

Patil, speaking with Republic TV said that Jacqueline will follow the law and appear before the court as per the summons.

When asked about why she's not cooperating with Delhi police's Economic Offence Wing, Patil said that the allegations are false.

He said, "When she was summoned last she failed to appear because of genuine reasons."

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and all the other accused appeared in Delhi's Patiala House Court today through video conferencing.

(Image: Jacqueline Fernabdez)