The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Delhi Elections: Bollywood Stars Encourage Voters, Slam Turnout & Make Predictions

Bollywood News

As citizens of Delhi voted in the Assembly elections, Bollywood stars too joined in the excitement. They encouraged voters, slammed turnout & made predictions.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi elections

The nation is keenly following the events as the epicentre of Indian politics, Delhi, went to polls on Saturday. Even the celebrities of the film industry shared their own take on it. Many of them urged the citizens to exercise their duty and vote, some lamented the poor voter turnout till afternoon, while others either directly or indirectly expressed their thoughts on who they feel will form the government.

READ: Taapsee Pannu Shuts Man Who Asked, 'Why Are People Who Live In Mumbai Deciding For Delhi?'

Be it to ‘vote wisely’, ‘vote against hate’, calling it a ‘5-year relationship’, sharing GIFs or stating that one wouldn’t have the right to criticise if one doesn’t vote, Anupam Kher, Richa Chadha, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and many others took to Twitter. 

Here are the tweets:

As the voter turnout percentages were reported, said to be under 25 per cent, till the afternoon, some like Atul Kasbekar, Rahul Mahajan and Anil Sharma were not pleased and urged the voters to go out and exercise their franchise. 

READ: On Delhi Election Day, Congress Fires subservient 'Paper Tiger' Broadside At ECI

While confusion looms as to which party will successfully form the government in Delhi, Anubhav Sinha was confident that CM Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair, Hansal Mehta and Saqib Saleem used wordplay to express who they felt will win. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar wanted the voters to bring Delhi back to its glory and urged them to vote for #CongressWaliDelhi. 

Here are the tweets:

READ: Resorts In Delhi To Spend A Quality Time With Your Loved One This Valentine's Day 2020

Taapsee Pannu was among the few from the film industry to vote in her hometown. 

Earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra were spotted at the polling booths. 

Delhites are voting for 70 seats of the Legislative Assembly. After the conclusion of the voting hours in the evening, the exit polls are set to be unveiled by various agencies on who’s likely to win. The results are scheduled to be announced on February 11. 

READ: Delhi Elections: Lamba Castigates Kejriwal for 'Narrow Mindset' Says 'Shame, Shame, Shame'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRESIDENT KOVIND CASTS HIS VOTE
KEY SEATS AND NOTABLE CONTESTS
PM MODI ON DELHI ELECTIONS
BRIDEGROOM SPOTTED CASTING VOTE
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW
MANISH SISODIA ON CASTING HIS VOTE