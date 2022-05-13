Delhi Film Policy Likely To Be Launched On Friday: Official Sources

Delhi film policy of the Kejriwal government, providing for single-window online clearance of film shoots in the city within 15 days and other promotional measures, is likely to be launched on Friday, official sources said.

The online e-clearance of 25 agencies concerned with film shoots will be given through a single-window system, they said.

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) will be the nodal agency for the implementation of the policy.

The policy to promote Delhi as a hub for filming and other related activities through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 50 crore 'Delhi Film Fund' to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year, was approved by the government earlier this year.

A subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore will be provided under the policy depending on the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi, local hiring of actors among other factors, according to officials.

Constitution of a film advisory board to further streamline the process, a film shooting promotion cell and a film facilitation committee are also provided by the policy.

Image: PTI