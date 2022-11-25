Delhi HC bars unauthorised usage of Amitabh Bachchan's name, voice & image

The Delhi High Court passed an interim order restraining the unauthorised use of actor Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image, or any other trait exclusively identifiable with him by any individual.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan filed a suit in the Delhi High Court seeking the protection of his personality rights. In his suit, Bachchan sought to protect the usage of his name, image, and voice without his permission.

Senior advocate Harish Salve said the relief of injunction was sought not only against the individuals named in the lawsuit but also against “john doe” parties or unknown parties who may be exploiting Bachchan's publicity rights. He said besides the lottery, domain names were registered under the actor's name; there was “Amitabh Bachchan Video Call” and even T-shirts bearing his photographs.

"This nonsense has been going on for a while... Somebody started....one must say, somebody has incredible imagination...All India sim card WhatsApp lucky draw. Lucky draw holder name -- Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani," he told the Court.

"He has brazenly copied the logo, KBC and.."KBC lottery registration" and how to become a lottery winner and his pictures are all over the place."

"There were some complaints...this lottery itself is some kind of scam being run. Someone is collecting money. No one is winning. 'Amitabh Bachchan Video Call' … he uses his photograph. When you call, his photograph shows up … there is a fake voice, someone who sounds like Amitabh Bachchan."

He said, "I am just giving a flavour of what is going on. Someone is making t-shirts and started putting his face on them. Someone is selling his poster." "Someone has gone and registered a domain name, amitabhbachchan.com. This is why we have come...," he added.

Ruling in favour of the thespian, Justice Navin Chawla noted Bachchan's celebrity status, and said it is undisputed that he is a well-known personality and is likely to suffer an irreparable loss and disrepute if relief is not granted at this stage.

He said, "It cannot be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements. The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or authorisation. Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out."

"I am of the view that the plaintiff has made out a prima facie case for grant of ex parte interim relief," the judge said. The court directed telecom authorities to take action to pull down websites providing content in violation of Bachchan's rights. It also directed telecom service providers to block access to telephone numbers circulating infringing messages.

Bachchan approached the court to seek an omnibus order to protect his name, image, and voice, from being used without permission. The suit added that the actor's name, images, and voice were also being used by lotteries illegally associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati, which the actor hosts. The 80-year-old also sought a restraining order against the t-shirt vendors, book publishers, among others who have been using his name, photo, and voice without permission.

What is personality right?

Personality rights, also known as the right of publicity, are the rights given to individuals to control the commercial use of their identity.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan