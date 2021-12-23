Delhi HC Lists Juhi Chawla's Plea On 5G For Hearing On Jan 25; Says 'not Of Grave Concern'

Listing Juhi Chawla’s appeal against the previous court’s order dismissing her lawsuit against the 5G rollout, for hearing on January 25, Delhi High Court Thursday said that there was ‘no grave urgency’ to hear the matter. This comes after Juhi Chawla approached Delhi High Court against an order quashing her lawsuit against the 5G rollout in the country. A bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi heard the matter and stated that several other important cases are listed for hearing before and the appeal is regarding an order that was passed 6 months ago.

The bench comprising Justice Sanghi and Jasmeet Sing said "Order is of June. You come now. Six months have gone." The case was earlier listed for hearing in February.

The senior lawyer representing Juhi Chawla, Salman Khurshid, said that the present case was "unfortunate" and requested the court to advance the hearing of the case on an earlier date.

Juhi Chawla approaches Delhi HC against an order dismissing her lawsuit against 5G

Bollywood actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla has moved the Delhi High Court by challenging the single judge decision which had dismissed the civil suit against 5G roll out as being defective and not maintainable with a cost of Rs 20 lakhs. In her appeal, Chawla states that the single bench imposed costs on her even after the plaintiff had not been permitted by him to make sure into a 'suit', and acting without jurisdiction, contrary to the law.

Chawla has also challenged the single judge's finding that the motion was preferred only to gain publicity, the motive was inferred by the learned single judge merely from the fact that the plaintiff had circulated the video conferencing link of the Honorable High Court on her social media accounts, and which act of circulation of the link, according to the learned single judge, is what had resulted in the repeated disruption of the Court proceedings held on June 4, 2021.

The appeal comes from the civil suit that was filed by Chawla seeking directions to restrain the Central Government from taking any steps for the roll-out of 5G telecommunication services in India, including, but not limited to steps for spectrum allocation, licensing, and others, on the grounds of long and short term harm to human, animal, and plant life and detrimental impact on the environment at large.



