Delhi HC Orders 'Chhapaak' Makers To Give Credit To Lawyer Aparna Bhat

Delhi High Court on Saturday pronounced the order on the ongoing legal battle between the 'Chhapaak' makers and lawyer Aparna Bhat (who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal). High Court has asked the makers to give the credit to Bhat. Moreover, Delhi HC has also said that the makers will be restrained from screening the movie Jan 15 onwards if due credits to Aparna Bhat are not given — restrain from Jan 15 on multiplexes and Jan 17 on the online streaming of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Delhi HC directs makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' to give credit to lawyer, who represented acid attack survivor, for her inputs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 11, 2020

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the makers of Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' as to why they have not acknowledged the lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them. The high court posed the question to the producer and director of the film, which was released in theatres Friday while hearing a plea by Fox Star Studio challenging a trial court's Thursday order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat.

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak: Makers move Delhi HC over Patiala House Court's decision

Justice Prathiba M Singh reserved the order on the plea on Friday. The court asked where was the difficulty to acknowledge the advocate and why did the makers even go to her seeking her inputs. To this, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for film director Meghna Gulzar, said there was no contract between the parties and seeking inputs did not confer any legal right on her to be acknowledged.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing film producer Fox Star Studios, said the trial court did not hear them before passing an order and an ad-interim ex-parte injunction was passed which is unusual. He said Bhat was only given a draft script of the movie and there was no undertaking or formal agreement with her. Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for Bhat, said she had fought the case for Laxmi pro-bono and was not seeking any publicity and she was approached by Gulzar to get some authenticity in the movie.

Chhapaak vs Tanhaji leads to Congress vs BJP at theatres; Raveena Tandon has quirky take

He said Bhat had made substantial correcting changes in the script sent to her and if they did not want to acknowledge her, they could have at least sent her a polite message conveying it. Parikh said Bhat's assistance was based on her communication with Gulzar that her contribution would be acknowledged. Sethi, while reading out certain messages exchanged between Gulzar and Bhat, said the director has not acknowledged anyone in this film, including Laxmi, or even in her earlier movie 'Talwar' which was based on Aarushi Talwar's murder case.

The trial court, on Bhat's plea, had directed that the film 'Chhapaak' carry the line "Aparna Bhat continues to fight cases of sexual and physical violence against women during the screening of the film". The film producer challenged the trial court's order saying it was passed one day before the release of the film and if not vacated or modified, it will cause grave injustice and irreparable harm. The producer sought setting aside of the trial court's injunction order, saying it was passed without any notice or summons issued to them and they were not given an opportunity to contest it.

Bhat, in her plea before the trial court, had said that despite representing Laxmi in courts for several years and helping in the movie making, she was not given credit in the movie. She had said the film makers took her help in the entire process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give the credit.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.