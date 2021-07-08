Delhi HC Refute Sushant's Father's Plea To Stop Further Circulation Of 'Nyay: The Justice'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, July 7 refused to pass any direction to restrain further circulation of the latest released film Nyay: The Justice which is reportedly, believed to be based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “We will have it on 14th (July). I am not inclined at this stage,” said a bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh while hearing the application of the actor’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, in the appeal against single judge order refusing to stay the release of the film.

Delhi HC refuses to stop further publication of the film Nyay: The Justice

Justice Shakdher said the movie had already been released and since the bench was available only for today, he was not inclined to hear it or issue notice. According to PTI, Kishore’s advocate Jayant Mehta argued he was not seeking that the film is un-released, but that it should not be re-published or further circulated on any other platform now. Mehta informed the court that the film has been released on ‘lapalap’ website and the duration of the movie was different from what was indicated earlier in the court. Mehta continued, “Let it not go to any other platform from now and July 14… Let there not be another lapalap.” Mehta submitted that as per a media interview, even the actor of the movie was not aware as to when the movie would be released.

He also informed the court that the website lapalap was owned by an entity in which one of the filmmakers, Sarla A Saraogi, was a director. Apart from this, Senior advocate Chander Lall who is appearing from the film’s director’s side objected to passing away of any order against further publication of the film and claimed that Sushant’s father was free to “come back with a defamation suit if film defames”. The advocate also informed the court that the film carries a ‘disclaimer’ citing the film is not ‘based on anyone living or dead.’ Last month, a vacation bench of the high court had issued notice on Singh's appeal against single judge order refusing to stay the release of several such movies, including Nyay: The Justice.

