As filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra inches closer to release, owing to the anticipation among moviegoers, piracy is something that several films often have to battle. In a bid to curb piracy, Delhi High Court has restrained the unauthorised streaming of the upcoming film which is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9.

The film features an ensemble star cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in significant roles. The HC has restricted several “rouge” websites from streaming Brahmastra in order to stop piracy that affects any film's business.

Delhi HC restrains unauthorised websites from streaming Brahmastra

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the ex parte interim order on a lawsuit by Star India Pvt Ltd, co-producer of the forthcoming sci-i trilogy, stating that the availability of such a high-budget film online at the same time as its theatrical release or in close proximity of the release would severely impact the producers’ financially and also erode the value of the film.

“There is no gain saying that piracy has to be curbed and needs to be dealt with a heavy hand and injunction against the screening of copyrighted content by rogue websites ought to be granted… Plaintiff has made out a prima facie case for grant of ex parte ad-interim relief,” said the court in its order dated September 2.

As per PTI, Justice Singh also directed the Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to issue necessary notifications calling upon various Internet Service Providers to block access to the websites in question.

It was argued that the film, being a work of visual recording including sound recordings, qualified as a 'cinematograph film' under sec. 2(f) of the Copyright Act and that any third party interfering with the exclusive rights, without Star India's permission, would be deemed to infringe its copyright and adversely impact its business. The plaintiff apprehended that the rogue websites will communicate infringing copies of the film on various websites.

Meanwhile, the film is facing a 'boycott' trend after the failure of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger. The trend is taking the internet by storm with several netizens expressing their anger over various issues related to Bollywood films. Amid the boycott trend targeting Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Brahmastra, the netizens are also enraged by the fact that the Tollywood artists are lending support to the film.

(With PTI inputs)

IMAGE: Shutterstock/Twitter/BrahmastraFilm