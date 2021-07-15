Delhi HC Suggests Sushant’s Father & ‘Nyay: The Justice’ Makers Settle Their Dispute

Amid the dispute between late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and the makers of Nyay: The Justice, a film purportedly based on the late Bollywood actor’s life, the matter has taken a new turn on July 14. The Delhi High Court on July 14 suggested that Sushant’s father and the makers attempt at finding a solution to their dispute. The court suggested this while hearing SSR's father Krishna Kishore Singh’s appeal against the single-judge order refusing to stay the release of the film Nyay: The Justice.

Delhi HC on Sushant Singh Rajput's father's plea against Nyay: The Justice makers

According to PTI, Justice Talwant Singh said, “Talk to each other and see if it can be worked out.” Reacting to the court, senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Kishore Singh said, “Independent of the proceedings, we will try to resolve.”

Senior advocate Chander Lall, appearing on behalf of the film's director, also agreed to the suggestion and said that there was “no intention to take advantage”. Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who was heading the two-judge bench, remarked however that the case did not seem like “one of those cases where settlement is possible”. The court had earlier issued notice to the makers and granted them a week to respond to the application by Sushant’s father seeking a stay on further circulation or publication of the movie.

The court noted that the application contained certain documents which were not before the single judge, and thus suggested that an application for the said relief be filed before the single judge itself. Lall highlighted that in the judgment under challenge, the single-judge has already given liberty to Kishore Singh to come back to it after the release of the film in case of any fresh grievances.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, July 7 refused to pass any direction to restrain the further circulation of the film Nyay: The Justice which is reported, believed to be based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “We will have it on 14th (July). I am not inclined at this stage,” said a bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh while hearing the application of the actor’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, in the appeal against single judge order refusing to stay the release of the film.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: SUSHABNTSINGHRAJPUT/Facebook/ITSSSR/Twitter/UNSPLASH)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.