Delhi Police Issues Fresh Summons To Jacqueline Fernandez In ₹200 Cr PMLA Case

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a fresh summon to Jacqueline Fernandez to appear on 14 September in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Delhi Police postponed its questioning scheduled on Monday as the actor cited prior commitments and asked for another date. However, she was asked to join the probe on September 14.

This is the third time that summons have been sent to the actress by the police to join the investigation. She has been named as an accused in the ED supplementary chargesheet filed in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Earlier, Delhi's Patiala House Court had summoned the actress and directed her to appear before the court on September 26. Delhi court also took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet against Fernandez.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

It is important to note that the ED has named the Bollywood actress in their chargesheet in money laundering cases that involve conman Sukesh. The ED chargesheet has claimed that Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases, yet indulged in financial transactions with him.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam based on the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to receiving gifts from the conman.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in jail and is an accused in more than 10 criminal cases registered against him, including an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

