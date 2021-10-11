Last Updated:

Delhi Police Registers Case After Actress Accuses YouTuber Of Alleged Harrasment

A prominent actor recently filed a complaint alleging that a Twitter user & YouTube influencer has been circulating some messages on social media platforms.

Prachi Arya
IMAGE: Pixabay


A prominent actor recently filed a complaint alleging that a Twitter user & YouTube influencer has been circulating some messages on social media platforms with the intention of outraging her modesty. According to a tweet by ANI, the actress allegedly said that the culprit used some hashtags and circulated them about some movie scenes. The actress in question has done some critically acclaimed films and never shies away from expressing her political opinions. 

The tweet by the news agency cited Delhi Police who claimed that a criminal case has been registered under IPC Sec 354D (stalking), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and sec 67 of IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form). 

Actress files complaint against witter user & YouTube influencer for allegedly harassing her

According to various media reports, the Delhi Police registered a criminal case at the Vasant Kunj North police station on October 10. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said the actress alleged that a ‘YouTube influencer’ was circulating messages regarding the star and sabotaging her image in the public eye. Police officials are investigating the case, the report in the news agency added.

“A film actress filed a complaint alleging that a Twitter user & YouTube influencer has been circulating some messages on social media platforms with the intention of outraging her modesty and some hashtags have also been circulated regarding some movie scenes,” a tweet on ANI’s official Twitter handle read. 

The Delhi Police registered a criminal case against the Twitter user and YouTuber under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. The case was registered under IPC Sec 354D (stalking), 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and section 67 of IT Act, a report in ANI said.   

IMAGE: Pixabay

