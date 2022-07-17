Delhi Police Takes Kareena Kapoor's Help To Warn Violators About Traffic Rules; Watch

Delhi Traffic Police is quite vigilant and ensures that the citizens are following the rules properly. In order to do the same, they frequently share funny and quirky posts on social media to spread awareness about the traffic rules. Recently, the Delhi Traffic Police department posted a hilarious video clip on their social media handle in which they used the iconic dialogue of the Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor in order to spread awareness about traffic rules among the citizens.

Delhi Police has an iconic way of spreading awareness about traffic rules

Delhi Police recently took to their official Twitter handle and posted a video clip that begins with a car violating traffic rules by passing through the red light. As the car goes by, Kareena Kapoor is depicted in the red light delivering her iconic dialogue from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, “Kaun hai ye jisne dobara mudd ke mujhe nahi dekha? (who is that who didn't even look at me? )

In the tweet, Delhi Police tweaked the dialogue and stated, “Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !” (sic) watch the full video ahead-

Who's that traffic violator?



Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !#RoadSafety#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/ZeCJfJigcb — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 16, 2022

On the other hand, as Delhi was earlier experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases, they found a unique way to grab the attention of people to ask them to mask up. On the occasion of Harry Potter day, the officials used a hilarious meme from the franchise to spread awareness about the need of wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 surge in the city. In the meme, Professor Severus Snape tells Professor Albus Dumbledore, ''Headmaster, I'm afraid COVID-19 has returned, time to mask up'' to which the latter replies, ''Are you serious?'' Severus replies, ''No, I'm Severus'' while a mask is animated onto his face. The meme was shared on the occasion of Harry Potter day celebrated across the world on May 2, 2022.

There is a surge in #COVID19 cases.

Delhi Police urges everyone to mask up, maintain social distancing & avoid crowds. Let’s work together to keep Delhi safe and win this battle just like #HarryPotter defeated Voldemort.



Happy #HarryPotterDay! pic.twitter.com/awSatZ9RMM — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 2, 2022

Image: Twitter/@DelhiPolice