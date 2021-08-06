Demi Lovato & Sadhguru Discuss Spirituality, Aliens On Show '4D'; Indian Fans Mesmerised

Famously known for their songs Give Your Heart a Break, Tell Me You Love Me, Still Have Me, Demi Lovato recently welcomed Indian spiritual leader, Sadhguru on the latest episode of their podcast, 4D. In the episode, the duo discussed how to build a conscious planet and also spoke about alien life. Lovato recently took to Instagram and shared a small part of the episode on the platform. Lovato wrote, ‘a Yogi, mystic and visionary whose words of wisdom can help us build a conscious planet. 🌎’

The singer also went on to summarize what the episode would be about and wrote, ‘ Join me this week on #4DwithDemi as we discuss expanding consciousness, his spiritual journey and much more!’ Indian fans simply loved the conversation between the two and commented with love and appreciation from India. One of the comments read, ‘Hiii!!! Omggg lot's of love from India,’ accompanied by an Indian flag and heart emoticon.

Demi Lovato’s post on Instagram

Sadhguru also posted a similar video of a snippet of his conversation with Lovato on his Instagram account. He captioned the video, ‘Watch Sadhguru's conversation with singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato on 4D! They discuss many dimensions of life - motorcycles, working joyfully, the difference between mystics and mistakes, and the need for a Conscious Planet.’

The chat between Demi Lovato and Sadhguru

The video posted on Demi Lovato’s YouTube channel titled, ‘4D With Demi Lovato - Guest: Sadhguru,’ has been booming with views, comments and likes ever since it was uploaded on Wednesday. Fans called the episode beautiful and inspiring. They also appreciated Lovato’s efforts to speak about mental health on such a huge platform.

Sadhguru and other Hollywood celebrities

Demi Lovato is not the first celebrity in the Hollywood industry to have an interaction with spiritual guide, Sadhguru. A popular exchange between Sadhguru and Will Smith did the rounds in 2020. Sadhguru spent quality time with Smith and his family and had a stimulating conversation with them. Will Smith took to Instagram to upload a video of his time with Sadhguru and wrote, ‘Amazing dinner the other night! Thank you for your time, your energy and your wisdom.’ Apart from Will Smith, Interstellar star Matthew McConaughey has also met Sadhguru in the past.



