Design Label Tags Alia Bhatt In Cryptic Post Amid Wedding Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor

Speculations of Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage have become the talk of the town in recent days. Although the duo haven't officially confirmed their wedding date, a design label, named Aurelia, has shared a slew of cryptic posts on social media about their big day.

The label claims that its photographer is all set to capture Ranbir and Alia's wedding function along with the paparazzi who'll be waiting outside the venue.

Design label drops hint on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

"Our photographer is ready to shoot the looks for the big day with all the paparazzi. Are you ready too?", wrote the brand before tagging Alia Bhatt.

In another post, the design label added, "We are ready to play Shehnai for the big day, we all have been waiting for with @aliaabhatt (sic)".

It is important to note that the Raazi star has not officially confirmed recruiting the label for their wedding photography. However, the brand has urged netizens to 'Save the Date'.

Check out the posts below:

Notably, Alia Bhatt has collaborated with the brand in the past. Hence, it is unclear if the design label is referring to the rumoured wedding of Ranbir and Alia or if they are launching another campaign for the wedding season. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu on Wednesday afternoon already picked her outfits for the big day.

Seemingly, a few people accompanied the Kapoor matriarch to carry large packages supposedly of her outfits. These packages were then taken to Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra residence. It is pertinent to mention here that Neetu Kapoor has neither officially denied nor confirmed her outfit for the wedding. On Thursday afternoon, Alia Bhatt's manager, personal security guard and PR team were also reportedly spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's residence.

The rumour mill has it that the couple will seal the deal in wedding festivities that will seemingly take place between April 13 and April 17. Members close to both Kapoor and Bhatt families have been reportedly told to keep themselves free during this period. However, both Alia and Ranbir have not officially revealed their wedding date as of yet.

