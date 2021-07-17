Designer Manish Malhotra Announces Plans Of A Directorial Debut

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is all set to make a directorial debut. On July 17, Saturday, Manish took to his Instagram handle and shared this news by posting various articles on his Instagram stories that locked his Bollywood directorial debut. As per reports, Manish Malhotra's directorial debut will be under Dharma Productions. Several Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, and many others posted the Instagram story, congratulating Manish Malhotra on his first directorial debut. Later, their stories were re-shared by stylists too.

Take a look at his Instagram stories,

Back in February last year, fashion couturier Manish Malhotra said cinema is his first love and he wishes to direct a movie someday. Malhotra, who recently completed 31 years in the film industry, said if not been a costume designer, he would have definitely become a director as he has a deep understanding of the filmmaking craft.

Manish said, "Movies are something I have always loved. They have given me everything. I enjoy films and understand the medium. I'm a storyteller and films are a very important form of storytelling..." He added, "I actually wanted to become a film director. If I was not a designer, I would have 100 per cent been a film director. That’s something I definitely want to do," the designer said during a session on Friday at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

Manish Malhotra designed for many Bollywood actors

In the Indian film industry, Manish Malhotra has designed for many actors including the late legendary actor Sridevi, Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others. In the last three decades, Manish has made several characters of cult Bollywood films popular through his unique costumes. He has been telling stories through all his years of designing and creation in the industry. His bold yet aesthetic approach in Rangeela that released in 1995 or simple but sensuous look in Dil Toh Pagal Hai that released in the year 1997 are few examples of his work.

WITH INPUTS FROM PTI

(IMAGE: MANISH MALHOTRA-TWITTER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.