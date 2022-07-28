Designers Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna Open Up On How The Pandemic Gave Them Time To Reflect On Idea Of Perfect World

Designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna say time spent at home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown helped them approach fashion with "a clear vision of the future".

These takeaways inspired their latest collection 'Fibonacci', which was unveiled on Wednesday evening at the ongoing India Couture Week (ICW) here.

"Two years of the pandemic felt like a halt to everything and it gave us time to think and reflect on what a perfect world would be like. With the world opening up and giving us a clear vision of the future is what inspired this collection," the designers told PTI in an email interview.

The clothing line from RGRK, an abbreviation for their eponymous label, is a couture collection for men and women, inspired by the 13th century Italian mathematician Fibonacci.

For the new collection, Gandhi and Khanna said their thought was to work with old techniques but bring a new meaning and pattern to it.

"We wanted to work on a collection with perfect lines and patterns as the entire world struggled with a pandemic in the last two years," they added.

While menswear is populated by constructed jackets, sheer embellished shirts, draped kurtas and layered suits, women's wear is a line-up of cocktail lehengas, draped saris and gowns.

The couturiers said conceptualising the clothing line with the theme of arts and mathematics was a natural progression for them.

"It came natural to us, as the ideation of the entire collection had hit us during pandemic and we were working on the same since we decided to venture into couture. In this collection of evening wear, movement marries precision with an architectural penchant, guided by nature's invisible rule - the Fibonacci wave." 'Fibonacci' is made up of fabrics such as nude tulles, breezy organza, and opulent velvets intricately embellished embroideries into fantastical dreamscapes of pearls, crystals and sequins. The collection is entirely handcrafted and took 2,000 hours to make.

The colour palette traverses the spectrum of blues from mineral to midnight, using shades of grey, coral, hearthstone and teal.

All in all, the duo said they are looking forward to the response of their collection.

"We are very excited to bring our latest couture collection to the runway, we are excited to meet our clients, meet the media. We are very grateful for all these years and looking forward to a much brighter future for the world and our brand," the designers added.

Model-actor Malaika Arora turned showstopper for the duo. She wore a black-grey sheer thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline The 15th edition of the fashion gala will close on Sunday.

Image: Instagram/@rohitgandhirahulkhanna