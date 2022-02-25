'Destiny Denied Our Plans': Boney Kapoor Shares Heartbreaking Post As He Remembers Sridevi

Boney Kapoor joined the world of social media in November 2021 when he made his debut on picture sharing platform Instagram. The producer often shares pictures with his wife and late actor Sridevi, giving flans glimpses of his happy memories with her. And as Thursday marked Sridevi's fourth death anniversary, Boney took to his social media handle to share heartbreaking post with a throwback picture with Sridevi from their Venice trip.

Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi on the latter's 4th death anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor dropped a picture, also featuring Sridevi. The picture is from the couple's mini-vacation in Venice. The Valimai producer told in the caption that they just spent a few hours in Venice and had decided to revisit this beautiful place again. He wrote, "We drove from Milan to Venice on 7th September 2008 & spent just a few hours in the city, we had made plans of visiting Venice again for a longer stay but destiny denied our plans."

Fans also sent their love and support to the producer as one wrote, "Don't worry Sir, She is always with you ! Stay strong & enjoy the success of Valimai," another one commented, "Stay strong, she’s in a better place and her legacy will be continued by Janhvi and Khushi." The post left fans heartbroken.

More on Sridevi's death

The popular actor, Sridevi sent shockwaves across the nation when she passed away on February 24, 2018. Her cause of death was revealed as accidental downing. The actor was in the hotel room in order to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding there. The Padma Shri awardee passed away at the age of 54. Fans, critics and celebs poured their condolences to the family after the Mom actor's demise. Even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the late actor.

Boney Kapoor on the work front

Boney Kapoor completed shooting for 5 films during the COVID pandemic. Among them is Mili in which he is collaborating with daughter Jahnvi for the first time. Other films include Ajith starrer Valimai, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Visheshanga and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili. Currently, Kapoor is garnering praises for the release of his highly-awaited film, Valimai. After so many postponements the Ajith Kumar-starrer film Valimai finally released in the theatres on February 24 in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages. As per the reports of Filmibeat, Valimai has started off its theatrical journey on a very high note, minting good numbers at the box office window.

