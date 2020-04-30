'Devasted' Adnan Sami Remembers Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor As A 'pure Loving Soul'

In an unfortunate incident on Thursday, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the HN Reliance Hospital after being admitted on Wednesday. Mourning his demise, singer Adnan Sami remembered Rishi Kapoor and prayed for the legendary actor. Taking to Twitter, Sami expressed that he has lost an elder brother and a 'pure loving soul,' and he is devasted beyond words.

I lost an elder brother today & a pure loving soul...

I’m devastated beyond words...

Rest in Peace my dearest brother.

I will miss you very much...

Dear God, have mercy...🙏🙏🙏🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/En0gnKRj4p — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 30, 2020

Tributes poured in for the veteran Bollywood actor who is known for his famous films like Bobby, Agneepath, Mulk and Amar Akbar Anthony. Kapoor was just 67 years old and had been battling cancer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences as he recalled Kapoor's equal passion for films and India's progressed. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered the veteran actor as 'multifaceted, endearing and lively.'

Statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

