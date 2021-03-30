Devoleena Bhattarcharjee's Building Sealed Amid COVID, Actor Asks Query To Authorities

Parts of Maharashtra have been facing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. As the daily cases crossed the 30,000-mark and cities like Mumbai recorded over 5000 cases, numerous stars of the film industry too have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Not just that, the restrictions have been imposed, and one of the celebrities to be affected and worried because of it was Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's building sealed due to COVID-19 cases

Devoleena shared her concern for her pet after her building was sealed because of COVID-19 cases. The Bigg Boss 13 star wished to take the pet to the veterinary doctor, and asked if she would be allowed to do so, Tagging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, she asked if the restrictions could be relaxed for pets too in the case of an emergency situation. She also sought help from PETA on possible guidelines for animals during such emergency situations.

The BMC Twitter handle responded to the post and stated that she could move out in an emergency. The BMC also urged her to contact the war room number as per her ward, and seek advice on how to go about it..

You can certainly move out in an emergency.

Please contact the respective war room number of your ward (areas tou live in) for further guidance.

Please find attached the list of ward war room numbers https://t.co/x8AO4LEZGr pic.twitter.com/BxZQcrsgJa — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥€ Mumbai, à¤†à¤ªà¤²à¥€ BMC (@mybmc) March 29, 2021

She also expressed her displeasure at the flouting of COVID-19 guidelines on Holi. Reacting to a news report of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray talking about considering a lockdown again, Devoleena stated that she witnessed some boys without masks celebrating Holi and asked if rules were not for everyone.

I witnessed today almost 50 boys on a bike ride without masks enjoying & celebrating holi as if they cant be touched by covid neither they care about your strict guidelines.Rules should be equal for everyone.Isn't it?? https://t.co/qfmMNomJHS — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 29, 2021

Bollywood caught in COVID-19 surge

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities of the film industry have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past few days. This includes Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Milind Soman, among others, Ranbir Kapoor was among those who recovered from the virus a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed a slight drop in the number of cases on Monday, from close to 7,000 cases the day before, to 5888 new cases, taking the total to 4,04,562 cases. Though 3561 new recoveries were recorded, the addition of 12 new deaths took the tally to 11,661 deaths.

Maharashtra, which has been the worst affected states by miles, with over 40,000 cases the day before, witnessed 31,643 novel coronavirus cases on Monday. The addition of 102 death further indicated the challenge for the government.