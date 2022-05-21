'Devotion Of Suspect X': Here's What Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma Do In Between Shots?

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat have been in Kalimpong for the past few days while shooting for their next Devotion of Suspect X. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is a murder mystery, based on the book of the same name written by Japanese author Keigo Higashino and is the third in his Detective Galileo series.

Through the intriguing drama, Kareena is all set to make her digital debut. Now, as the shooting of the team progresses in Darjeeling and other native places, several pictures of the team from the sets have surfaced on social media. In the recent ones, Kareena and Vijay were seen chilling and relaxing on the sets during a break in shooting.

Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma's fun times on Devotion of Suspect X sets

The other pictures show Kareena and Vijay walking down the sets as they get surrounded by people amid heavy security. A video from the sets has also gone viral where the star can be seen getting into her character as the director explains the scenes.

Earlier in a statement, Kareena spoke about how The Devotion of Suspect X “has all the right ingredients.” She said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director, and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

The novel has already been adapted multiple times in South Korea, China, the US, and even in India in Tamil.

Meanwhile, Kareena had even shared a BTS picture from the shooting sets on Saturday while extending birthday wishes to director Sujoy. She captioned the pictures and wrote, "Chalte chalte (while walking) let’s make a good film...Happy birthday Director saab,” and added heart and cake emojis.

Besides her digital debut, Kareena is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. For the film, the actor will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release theatrically on August 11.