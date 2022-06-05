Last Updated:

'Devotion Of Suspect X': Sujoy Ghosh Calls Jeh 'superstar' As He Joins Mom Kareena On Set

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan headed to shoot 'The Devotion of Suspect X' with Jeh. Sujoy Ghosh shared the pic on Twitter & called Jeh 'a superstar'.

Swati Singh
Devotion of Suspect X

Actor Kareena Kapoor is currently busy shooting for her forthcoming project The Devotion of Suspect X, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. On Sunday, the Jab We Met actor went for shooting along with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh and the glimpse of it was shared by director Sujoy Ghosh on the micro-blogging site, calling the little munchkin a 'superstar'.

Sujoy Ghosh calls Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh a 'superstar'

Taking to his Twitter handle, The Devotion of Suspect X director Sujoy Ghosh uploaded an adorable picture of the mother-son duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh. The pic features Jeh walking hand-in-hand with his mother as they exited a building. Bebo donned a white t-shirt teamed up with blue jeans and sandals, Jeh looked super cute in a printed t-shirt, blue shorts, and white coloured shoes. The caption under the post read, "Superstar on set. Along with his mother."

More on The Devotion Of Suspect X

The film comes as an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and is slated to premiere on Netflix next year. Talking about the project earlier, Sujoy said in a press statement that The Devotion of Suspect X is the best love story he has ever read. He called it an 'honour' to have gotten the chance to associate with the project. 

Bebo on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from her OTT debut, The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in their upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, the trailer of the highly-anticipated film was shared by the Heroine star during which she stated that the film holds a special place in her heart as Jeh was in her tummy during the shooting days.

Sharing the trailer, Bebo wrote in the cation, "A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy)  Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever.. Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha."

Produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks.

