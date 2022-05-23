'Dhaakad' Box Office Collection, Day 3: Kangana's Film Fails To Perform Well Among Fans

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Dhaakad recently hit the theatres. The movie is one of the big-scale projects in the country with a female lead and is also India's first female spy thriller project. The latest film saw Kangana Ranaut step into the shoes of a fierce agent Agni, who battles against the lead antagonist Rudraveer, played by Arjun Rampal. The movie received mixed reviews from fans, who were also impressed by Kangana's performance. There was also a massive buzz around the film, yet it was not reflected in the movie's box office numbers.

Dhaakad Box Office Collection, Day 3

As per Sacnilk.com, Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad could not manage to earn well even on the third day of its release after experiencing low numbers during the first two days. The report recently suggested that the film is expected to mint Rs 0.97 Crore on the third day after earning around Rs 1 cr earlier.

The film minted around Rs 1.2 crores net in India on its opening day, May 20. The movie's graph seemingly went down with its Day 2 in the theatres as it collected around Rs 1.05 crores net in India on Monday, May 21. The film's first Sunday will play a crucial role in increasing its collection.

More about Dhaakad

Apart from Kangana and Arjun Rampal, the film also features Divya Dutta in a pivotal role. Ahead of the film's release, Dhaakad's trailer received positive reviews from viewers as it showcased Kangana's fierce avatar. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai, while Deepak Mukut and Sohel Mukut have jointly bankrolled it under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films. Kangana Ranaut went through some rigorous training for the film and is seen showcasing some daredevil stunts.

After playing the role of the fearless Agent Agni in Dhaakad, Kangana is all set to impress her fans with her next project titled Emergency. The film will see Kangana stepping into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, the actor took to her social media handle and shared an update on the forthcoming film.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut