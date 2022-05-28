'Dhaakad' Box Office Collection Day 8: Film Sells 20 Tickets Across India, Earns Rs 4420

The month of May saw Kangana Ranaut's spy thriller Dhaakad locking horns with Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Kartik's recent outing is marching towards tremendous box office success, Kangana's film failed to spread its charm among the audiences.

Billed as the costliest female-led film in Hindi cinema, Dhaakad has reportedly minted around Rs 3 crore after more than a week since its release. According to Bollywood Hungama reports, the film has minted only Rs 4,420 on the eighth day of its theatrical journey after selling 20 tickets across the country.

Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 8

While the project was mounted on a budget between Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore, its box office collections have made it the biggest loss-makers of all time. The film is also reportedly struggling to find a platform for a digital premiere as the makers failed to crack a deal prior to its release.

The Box Office India's Twitter handle also shared the film's collections and wrote, "#Dhaakad today collects 4 thousand by selling 20 tickets across India. Meanwhile, India's No.1 female star #AliaBhatt's #GangubaiKathiawadi collected 5.01 cr nett on second Friday."

Meanwhile, Aayushmann Khurrana's Anek and Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick have also made the box office race tough for Kangana's latest outing.

More about Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad

The Razneesh Ghai directorial, which came out on May 20, 2022, saw Kangana stepping into the shoes of a fierce agent Agni, who battles against the lead antagonist Rudraveer, played by Arjun Rampal. The film also starred Saswata Chatterjee in a supporting role. It has been bankrolled by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

Meanwhile, Kangana will now be seen in Emergency, wherein she'll step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is said to be based on the Emergency phase and Operation Blue Star.

